British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Friday that she had nominated the chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility Richard Hughes to serve a second five-year term.

The OBR prepares twice yearly forecasts of British economic growth and public borrowing and assesses whether Reeves is on track to meet her budget goals.

Hughes' reappointment is subject to approval by the House of Commons' Treasury Committee.

