Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), has announced the establishment of several specialized units designed to support businesses and streamline tax processes.

The new units—Investor Support, Advance Tax Rulings, and Tax Complaints—form part of a broader initiative to enhance responsiveness to investors and improve the overall tax environment.

The Investor Support Unit aims to simplify procedures and foster a more investment-friendly climate. The Advance Tax Rulings Unit allows taxpayers to request binding, official interpretations of their tax obligations before conducting transactions. Meanwhile, the Tax Complaints Unit will handle taxpayer grievances promptly and professionally.

The announcement came during the Tax Facilitation Package Conference in Damietta, held under the auspices of the Future of the Nation Party and in coordination with the Tax and Customs Committee of the Federation of Egyptian Industries. The event brought together regional tax office leaders, business divs, manufacturers, craftsmen, and representatives from industry chambers.

Abdel Aal highlighted the significant tax system reforms launched in 2018 by the Ministry of Finance and the ETA, including the introduction of electronic tax returns, a core tax system upgrade, e-invoicing, e-receipts, unified wage tax calculations, and improved digital infrastructure integrated with government systems.

“While we’ve made considerable progress—recognized both locally and internationally—we paused last July to assess our achievements and address challenges,” she said. “This led to the rollout of the first phase of the Tax Facilitation Package, which aims to create a more just, efficient, and transparent tax framework.”

A cornerstone of this reform is a simplified tax system for businesses with annual revenues up to EGP 20m. Under Ministerial Decree No. 167 of 2025, businesses enrolling by 12 August 2025 will be exempt from past tax liabilities. The new system eliminates complex bookkeeping and returns, calculating income tax as a fixed percentage of turnover and applying uniformly across all sectors.

Businesses exceeding the EGP 20m threshold will transition to the general tax regime but still benefit from initial simplified entry. To enroll, taxpayers must submit Form 1/10 via the ETA website and opt into the system under Law No. 6 of 2025. Participants must also file simplified returns, join the e-invoice and e-receipt systems where applicable, and follow unified wage tax guidelines.

Notably, enrolled businesses will be exempt from tax audits for five years. Additional relief includes quarterly VAT filings and annual payroll tax submissions, reducing administrative burdens. Late payment penalties are also capped at 100% of the original tax due.

Abdel Aal concluded by reiterating the ETA’s commitment to building a fair and supportive tax environment that promotes transparency, facilitates compliance, and encourages investment across Egypt.

