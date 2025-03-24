MUSCAT: The Green Hydrogen Oman Summit (GHSO) 2025 will be held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre from 18-20 December 2025, supported by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Hydrom, and organised by Birba, reaffirming Oman’s position as a global leader in the green hydrogen revolution.

As a key platform driving the Sultanate of Oman clean energy ambitions, GHSO has played a pivotal role in showcasing Oman’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

The summit will bring together industry pioneers, policymakers, and global investors to explore the immense potential of green hydrogen in shaping the future of energy.

With a strategic conference, an expansive exhibition, GHSO 2025 will highlight the groundbreaking projects, investments, and policy momentum propelling Oman’s hydrogen economy forward.

GHSO 2025 will serve as the catalyst for collaboration and investment, bringing together key government and industry stakeholders.

With a focus on local content development, green financing, industrialisation, job creation, SME growth, and R&D, the summit will provide opportunities for businesses, investors, and innovators to be part of Oman’s clean energy journey.

Dr. Firas Al Abduwani, Director General of Renewables & Hydrogen at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, emphasised "GHSO 2025 will provide a powerful platform to congregate international stakeholders to reflect on opportunities and challenges facing the clean hydrogen industry and through collaboration articulate pathways where tangible roles for clean hydrogen in global and local decarbonisation, economic diversity and energy security."

Eng. Abdulaziz Al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom, added "This landmark event will unlock immense opportunities in green hydrogen production, infrastructure development, industrial utilisation, and financing. GHSO 2025 will inject fresh momentum into Oman’s clean energy transformation."

The previous edition of the event in 2023 saw over 5,000 attendees from 100 companies across 60 countries and witnessed the signing of seven key agreements—a testament to Oman’s rapidly growing influence in the global hydrogen sector.

Green Hydrogen momentum continues

Hydrom’s land block auctions have already secured commitments from international developers to produce 1.38 million tonnes per annum (tpa) of green hydrogen by 2030, representing a staggering $48 billion investment across the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments.

And there’s more to come—a third auction round in Q2 2025 will open doors for additional global players, further cementing Oman’s role as a powerhouse in green hydrogen production.

