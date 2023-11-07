ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, to discuss concerted efforts to enhance the urgent humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip and bolster the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians impacted by escalating military activity.

His Highness and the US Vice President emphasised the urgency of halting the deterioration of humanitarian conditions for civilians in Gaza, safeguarding their lives in line with international humanitarian law, and prioritising the delivery of relief and the establishment of safe corridors to facilitate the critical work of humanitarian organisations.

The call also addressed the need to advance towards a clear political horizon to achieve a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace that ensures the stability of the wider region and averts worsening violence and further crises.