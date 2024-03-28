Qatari aircraft carrying assistance for Palestinians in Gaza arrives in Egypt's El Arish

A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived in the city of El Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 57 tons of aid, including food supplies provided by the Qatar Charity, in preparation to be delivered to Gaza, bringing the total number of aid planes to 88.HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater received the aircraft at El Arish Airport.This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.