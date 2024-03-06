El Arish: An aircraft belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces arrived in the city of El Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 34 tons of aid, including food supplies provided by the Qatari Red Crescent, bringing the total number of planes of aid to 83.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people and its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.

The eighteenth batch of wounded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip was also evacuated, in preparation for their treatment in Doha, as part of the initiative of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to treat 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip.

This initiative comes as a continuation of the State of Qatar's steadfast support and its ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with various regional and international partners.

