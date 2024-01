Jordan warned on Friday that a failure to curb Israel's "extremist" policies against Palestinians was pushing the Midle East towards more conflict and wars.

In comments carried by state media, Foreign Minster Ayman Safadi said Israel was exposing the region's security to danger with the failure of the international community to act to stop its "aggression" against Palestinians.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Mark Heinrich)