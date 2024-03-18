Social media
Home page>Special Coverage>Gaza-Israel Conflict>EU’s von der Leyen says ...
DIPLOMACY

EU’s von der Leyen says Gaza facing famine, ceasefire needed rapidly

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters

It is critical to achieve an agreement on a ceasefire rapidly now that frees the hostages and allows more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 18, 2024
EUROPEAN UNIONDIPLOMACY
PHOTO
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday that Gaza was facing famine and there had to be a rapid ceasefire agreement in the war between Israel and Hamas.
“Gaza is facing famine and we cannot accept this,” von der Leyen told reporters, speaking in Cairo after signing a strategic partnership agreement with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
“It is critical to achieve an agreement on a ceasefire rapidly now that frees the hostages and allows more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.” Sisi said that Egypt and European leaders have agreed to reject an Israeli military operation in Rafah.
“(An operation) would double the humanitarian catastrophe that civilians in the Gaza Strip are suffering from, in addition to the effects of that operation on liquidating the Palestinian cause, which Egypt outright rejects,” Sisi said. Their comments follow the announcement of a 7.4bn euro ($8.1bn) funding package from the EU for Egypt, as well as an upgrade in relations with the North African nation, part of a push – criticised by some groups – to stem migrant flows to Europe.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

CONFLICT

Gaza world's biggest 'open-air graveyard': EU's Borrell

Gaza world's biggest 'open-air graveyard': EU's Borrell
Gaza world's biggest 'open-air graveyard': EU's Borrell
CONFLICT

Israeli army says 250 soldiers killed since start of Gaza ground offensive

Israeli army says 250 soldiers killed since start of Gaza ground offensive
Israeli army says 250 soldiers killed since start of Gaza ground offensive
CONFLICT

Israeli military tells Gazans to evacuate Al-Shifa hospital

Israeli military tells Gazans to evacuate Al-Shifa hospital
Israeli military tells Gazans to evacuate Al-Shifa hospital
DIPLOMACY

Germany’s Scholz calls for Gaza deal with ceasefire lasting longer

Germany’s Scholz calls for Gaza deal with ceasefire lasting longer
Germany’s Scholz calls for Gaza deal with ceasefire lasting longer
AID

EU's von der Leyen says Gaza facing famine, ceasefire needed rapidly

EU's von der Leyen says Gaza facing famine, ceasefire needed rapidly
EU's von der Leyen says Gaza facing famine, ceasefire needed rapidly
CONFLICT

Israeli PM says civilians can leave crowded Rafah before invasion

Israeli PM says civilians can leave crowded Rafah before invasion
Israeli PM says civilians can leave crowded Rafah before invasion
AID

Oxfam says Israel 'deliberately' blocking aid to Gaza

Oxfam says Israel 'deliberately' blocking aid to Gaza
Oxfam says Israel 'deliberately' blocking aid to Gaza
CONFLICT

Israeli army launches operation in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

Israeli army launches operation in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital
Israeli army launches operation in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

3 possible scenarios for Egypt’s inflation rates after devaluation - Oxford Economics Africa

2.

Middle East CEOs upbeat about economy, plan to deploy AI

3.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economic activities accounted for 50% of GDP in 2023

4.

Fitch increases global GDP growth forecast to 2.4% for 2024

5.

Kuwait to merge 2 main oil firms in 2024: report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Putin's win based on 'repression and intimidation': EU's Borrell

2

EU, Egypt ink joint political declaration document

3

EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia

4

Qatar, European Union hold political consultations

5

EU pushes Israel on two-state solution after war in Gaza

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

MARITIME

VIDEO: Number of ship transits through Red Sea drops again

VIDEO: Number of ship transits through Red Sea drops again
VIDEO: Number of ship transits through Red Sea drops again

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

M&A

Asia-Pacific deal activity drops 20% in first two months of 2024

Asia-Pacific deal activity drops 20% in first two months of 2024
Asia-Pacific deal activity drops 20% in first two months of 2024
REAL ESTATE

Abu Dhabi’s Nobu Residences breaks emirate’s most expensive apartment record

EARNINGS

Arabian Drilling Co. posts 31% jump in Q4 net profit, beats estimate

OIL AND GAS

Iran signs deals worth $13bln with local companies to boost oil production

LATEST NEWS
1

Pakistan's central bank keeps interest rate on hold at 22%

2

Kremlin says the only way to protect Russia is to create a buffer zone with Ukraine

3

Sterling treads water ahead of BoE decision

4

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrial, consumer discretionary firms slip

5

UAE: Job-seekers learning Arabic for 'bilingual' tag that offers better opportunities

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds