KUWAIT CITY - The assets of the Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund, managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority, have surpassed the $1 trillion mark for the first time in its history.

According to the latest data from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, the Kuwait sovereign wealth fund is now ranked fifth globally, with assets valued at $1.029 trillion.

This marks an increase from its previous level of $980 billion, as reported by the institute.

The Norwegian fund remains the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world, with assets under management estimated at $1.738 trillion.

Following Norway is the China Investment Corporation, with assets also amounting to $1.32 trillion.

China's sovereign wealth fund holds the third position, with assets valued at $1.09 trillion, while the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ranks fourth with $1.057 trillion in assets.

