RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman said that 40 percent of the global investments of the Public Investment Fund are directed to the United States. In his speech at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday, the Crown Prince announced that the agreements unveiled at the forum amounted to $300 billion.



The Crown Prince said that the volume of partnership opportunities between the two countries amounts to $600 billion.

He emphasized that Saudi Arabia and the United States have enjoyed deep economic ties for more than 90 years, spanning vital sectors such as energy, knowledge, and innovation.

"Joint investments are one of the most important pillars of our economic relations," he said while highlighting that Saudi Arabia is the United States' largest economic partner in the region.



According to the Crown Prince, there are approximately 1,300 American companies currently investing in the Kingdom.

"Joint efforts between the two countries are not limited to economic cooperation, but extend to establishing security, stability, and peace in the region and the world," he said adding that the Saudi Vision 2030 has enabled an unprecedented economic transformation aimed at diversifying the economy and empowering the private sector.

