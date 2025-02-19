Riyadh – Mobile Telecommunication Company Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA) posted 52.96% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at SAR 596 million in 2024, compared to SAR 1.26 billion.

Zain KSA achieved the highest revenues in its history at SAR 10.36 billion as of 31 December 2024, compared to SAR 9.88 billion in 2023, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) fell to SAR 0.66 last year from SAR 1.41 in 2023.

Dividends

The board members recommended cash dividends valued at SAR 449.36 million, equivalent to 5% of the capital, for 2024.

Zain KSA will disburse a dividend of SAR 5 per share for 898.72 million eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the payment date will unveiled at a later time.

As of 30 September 2024, Zain KSA recorded net profits valued at SAR 322 million, down 75.62% YoY from SAR 1.32 billion.

