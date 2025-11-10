Riyadh: The net profits of National Industrialization Company (Tasnee) reached SAR 271.50 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, marking a 288.96% leap from SAR 69.80 million in 9M-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.41 as of 30 September 2025, compared with SAR 0.10 in 9M-24, according to the financial statements.

Revenues declined by 9.52% to SAR 2.53 billion in 9M-25 from SAR 2.79 billion in the same period a year ago.

Financial Statements for Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi company shifted to net losses of SAR 558.50 million, against net profits of SAR 89 million in Q3-24.

The revenues shrank by 16.47% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 859.70 million in Q3-25 from SAR 1.02 billion.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net losses deepened by 748.78% from SAR 65.80 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues grew by 6.28% compared to SAR 808.90 million.

