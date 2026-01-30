Riyadh: Bank Aljazira recorded 22.30% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 1.50 billion in 2025, compared to SAR 1.23 billion, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 1 in the January-December 2025 period from SAR 0.81 a year earlier.

Assets hit SAR 165.92 million last year, up 11.17% from SAR 149.11 billion in 2024. Likewise, the investments climbed by 7.04% to SAR 38.96 billion from SAR 36.40 billion.

Bank Aljazira reported clients' deposits valued at SAR 115.39 billion at the end of 2025, an annual increase of 6.66% from SAR 108.18 billion.

Dividends for H2-25

On 28 January 2026, the board members approved cash dividends of SAR 638.10 million for the second half (H2) of 2025. This amount will be disbursed over 1.27 billion eligible shares.

The lender will pay out a dividend after Zakat amounting to SAR 0.50, representing 5% of the share’s nominal value.

Eligibility and distribution dates will be 8 and 18 February 2026, respectively.

Financing Agreement

Makkah Construction and Development Company secured a Sharia-compliant financing from Bank AlJazira Bank with a value of SAR 880 million.

The company will utilize the financing bridge to purchase a land plot located on Ajyad Street in Makkah for SAR 980 million. The six-month loan is guaranteed by the government-backed Sukuk owned by Makkah Construction.

