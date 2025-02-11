Riyadh: Leejam Sports Company recorded a 28.08% year-on-year (YoY) hike in net profit to SAR 456 million during 2024, compared to SAR 356 million.

The revenues hit SAR 1.50 billion as of 31 December 2024, up 13.28% from SAR 1.32 billion a year earlier, according to the financial income results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 8.73 last year from SAR 6.80 in 2023.

Financials for Q4-24

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, the company’s net profits reached SAR 102 million, an annual leap of 20.93% from SAR 129 million.

Revenues grew by 2.51% to SAR 408 million in October-December 2024 from SAR 398 million a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q4-24 net profits plunged by 45.45% from SAR 187 million in Q3-24, while the revenues inched up by 0.49% from SAR 406 million.

Adnan Abdullah Al Khalaf, CEO of Leejam Sports, commented: “By balancing multiple subscription packages with accessible Xpress offerings and investing in digital innovation, we delivered exceptional financial performance and exceptional operational improvements while advancing our role as a catalyst for wellness in the region.”

Dividends

The board members approved cash dividends valued at SAR 61.68 million, representing 11.80% of the capital, for Q4-24.

The company will disburse a dividend of SAR 1.18 per share for 52.27 million eligible shares.

