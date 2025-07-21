DUBAI: Saudi National Bank (SNB) reported on Monday a 17.3% jump in second-quarter net profit, driven by higher income and lower net impairment charges.

The kingdom's biggest lender by assets said its net profit reached 6.1 billion riyals ($1.63 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, higher than the 5.6 billion riyals analysts were expecting, and compared with 5.2 billion riyals in the year-earlier period.

SNB said the results were driven by higher net special commission income and operating income, in addition to lower net impairment charges for expected credit losses.

SNB will pay a first-half dividend after zakat, an Islamic tax, worth 1 riyal per share to 6 billion eligible shares, according to a separate bourse disclosure that followed the results. ($1 = 3.7509 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Subhranshu Sahu)