Riyadh: Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) logged net profits valued at SAR 8.07 billion in 2024, up 15.25% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 7 billion.

The clients' deposits hit SAR 267.01 billion at the end of December 2024, an annual rise of 5.35% from SAR 253.45 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 3.78 last year from SAR 3.41 in 2023.

Total assets hiked by 12% to SAR 399.44 billion in 2024 from SAR 356.64 billion in 2023, while the investments grew by 1.91% to SAR 98.41 billion from SAR 96.56 billion.

As of 30 September 2024, SAB recorded 15.52% higher net profits at SAR 5.94 billion, versus SAR 5.14 billion in 9M-23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

