Doha: QNB Group said today 2025 net profit rose 1.7 percent to QR 17 billion, up from QR 16.716 billion in 2024.

Earnings per share rose to QR 1.74 in 2025 compared to QR 1.69 in the same period of last year, data published on Qatar Stock Exchange showed.

The Board of Directors of QNB Group recommended to the General Assembly the distribution of a cash dividend of 37.5 percent of the nominal share value (QR 0.375 per share) for the second half of the year ended Dec. 31, after taking into account the record net profit reported by QNB Group for the financial year 2025.

The total dividend distribution for the year amounted to 72.5 percent of the nominal share value (QR 0.725 per share). The annual financial results for 2025, along with the proposed profit distribution, are subject to Qatar Central Bank (QCB) approval and the General Assembly.

Total Assets at the end of the period were QR1.391 trillion ($382 billion), an increase of 7 percent from 2024, mainly driven by growth in loans and advances by 12 percent to reach QR1.018 trillion ($280 billion). Customer deposits increased by 8 percent to reach QR 955 billion ($262 billion) from 2024, as a result of the successful diversification of deposit generation from QNB’s network presence.

QNB Group’s efficiency (cost-to-income) ratio stood at 23.3 percent, which is considered one of the best ratios among large financial institutions in the MEA region.

The ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans stood at 2.6 percent as of Dec. 31, 2025, one of the lowest amongst financial institutions in the MEA region, reflecting the high quality of the Group’s loan book and the effective management of credit risk. In addition, the loan loss coverage ratio stood at 100%, which reflects the prudent approach adopted by the Group towards non-performing loans.

Total Equity increased to QR125 billion ($34 billion), up by 10 percent from the previous year.

QNB Group’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) amounted to 19.3 percent as of Dec. 31, 2025. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) amounted to 144 percent and 105 percent, respectively, at the end of the period.

These ratios are higher than the regulatory minimum requirements of the QCB and Basel III reforms requirements.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

