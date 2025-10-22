Abu Dhabi: National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) recorded 14% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at AED 464.50 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to AED 399.92 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.23 at the end of September 2025, an annual rise from AED 0.20, according to the financial results.

The bank registered operating income valued at AED 553.97 million in 9M-25, up YoY from AED 521.20 million.

Total assets jumped by 32% YoY to AED 21.80 billion as of 30 September 2025, while the customers’ deposits jumped by 45% YoY to AED 14.72 billion.

Financials for Q3-35

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net profits after tax reached AED 150.74 million, higher than AED 114.55 million in Q3-24.The basic and diluted EPS went up to AED 0.08 from AED 0.06.

The operating income climbed to SAR 146.89 million in Q3-25 from AED 130.21 million a year earlier.

Adnan Al Awadhi, CEO of NBQ, highlighted that Q3 marked another period of steady performance for NBQ, underpinned by strong fundamentals and disciplined execution.

“We achieved solid growth in both interest income and non-interest income, supported by healthy loan growth, prudent cost management, and improved asset quality,” Al Awadhi stated.

He added: “Our balance sheet remains robust, with ample liquidity and strong capital buffers, allowing us to support customers and invest in future growth. Throughout the quarter, we accelerated our digital transformation agenda and deepened customer engagement across key segments.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

