Cairo: The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 133.26 billion in 2024, an annual leap from EGP 70.68 billion, according to the financial results.

Net interest income EGP 278.01 billion in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 177.94 billion.

Basic and diluted earnings per share(EPS) climbed to EGP 0.75 last year from EGP 0.40 in 2023.

Total assets increased to EGP 8.13 trillion at the end of December 2024 from EGP 5.23 trillion a year earlier, while the customers’ deposits jumped to EGP 4.96 trillion from EGP 3.73 trillion.

