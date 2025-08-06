Mubasher: The net profits of Ithmaar Holding, listed on the Bahrain Bourse as well, dropped to $12.87 million in the first half (H1) of 2025 from $18.48 million in H1-24.

The total income declined to $359.09 million in H1-25 from $475.79 million in H1-24, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.05 in the first six months (6M) of 2025, versus $0.12 as of 30 June 2024.

Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the dual-listed company’s net profits stood at $5.46 million, an annual surge from $2.56 million.

Total income shrank to $177.12 million in Q2-25 from $238.31 million in Q2-24.

The company posted accumulated losses valued at $827.07 million as of 30 June 2025, representing 109% of the company’s capital.

In Q1-25, Ithmaar saw lower net profits at $7.41 million, compared to $15.92 million in Q1-24.

