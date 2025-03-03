Riyadh – National Gas and Industrialization Company (GASCO) logged net profits valued at SAR 248.70 million in 2024, an annual rise of 9.41% from SAR 227.30 million.

Revenues grew 16.73% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 2.86 billion at the end of December 2024 from SAR 2.45 billion, according to the financial results.

The higher revenues were backed by a SAR 365 million increase in gas sales due to a surge in gas prices and volume.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 3.32 last year from SAR 3.03 in 2023.

Source: Mubasher

