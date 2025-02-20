Riyadh: First Milling Company (First Mills) generated a 13.94% year-on-year (YoY) hike in net profit to SAR 250.90 million during 2024, compared to SAR 220.20 million.

The revenues hit SAR 1.04 billion as of 31 December 2024, up 8.77% from SAR 964.30 million a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 4.52 last year from SAR 3.97 in 2023.

Financials for Q4-24

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, the company’s net profits reached SAR 66.40 million, an annual growth of 15.47% from SAR 57.50 million.

Revenues increased by 9% YoY to SAR 268.80 million in October-December 2024 from SAR 246.60 million.

Quarterly, the Q4-24 net profits jumped by 8.31% from SAR 61.30 million in Q3-24, while the revenues grew by 2.90% from SAR 261.20 million.

