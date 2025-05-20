Cairo: First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt and a unit of the UAE-listed FAB, registered a net profit of EGP 3.90 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 compared to EGP 9.90 billion in Q1-24.

The financial results reflect a resilient performance as the core operational performance showed a notable growth of 31% after neutralizing the impact of exchange rate, according to a press release.

The financial statements of FABMISR indicated an 8% increase in net loans and advances facilities to EGP 153.40 billion by the end of March 2025 compared to December 2024.

Furthermore, customer deposits increased by 12% to EGP 288.9 billion over the past year. The bank’s total assets grew by 12% to EGP 461.90 billion by the end of March 2025, while total shareholders’ equity rose by 5% to EGP 63.40 billion.

FABMISR reported a net interest income of EGP 7.30 billion in Q1-25, signaling a 20% growth compared to the same period in 2024 while highlighting the bank’s strong financial standing and operational efficiency.

The CEO and Managing Director of FABMISR, Mohamed Abbas Fayed, said: "Our first-quarter results for 2025 reflect the strength of our business model and the thoughtful execution of our strategy, which centers on innovation and delivering real value to our clients.”

Fayed noted: “The bank has continued to achieve strong performance, driven by high operational efficiency and adaptability in responding to economic changes.”

The CEO concluded: “This growth not only reflects the strength of our financial performance, but also affirms our ability to continue delivering integrated banking solutions that meet the needs of both individuals and businesses, supporting their financial and investment goals.”

In 2024, FABMISR posted net profits worth EGP 26.30 billion as well as net loans and advances of EGP 142 billion.

Source: Mubasher

