Arab Finance: Emirates NBD Egypt reported a net profit of EGP 4.3 billion for the first nine months of 2025, compared to EGP 4 billion during the same period of 2024, marking an 8% growth, as per an emailed press release.

The bank’s profit before income tax rose by 12% year on year (YoY) to EGP 6.4 billion during the first nine months of 2025, from EGP 5.7 billion.

Net Interest income saw a nominal increase of 17% YoY, reaching EGP 9.4 billion as of September 2025, compared to EGP 8 billion during the same period last year.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, net income from fees and commissions reached EGP 1.3 billion during Q3 2025, 2% up from EGP 1.2 billion in the same period last year.

Moreover, total shareholders’ equity increased by 22% to EGP 21.3 billion as of September 2025, compared to EGP 17.4 billion by the end of 2024.

Customer loans reached EGP 101.6 billion as of September 2025, compared to EGP 84 billion by the end of 2024, marking a 21% growth rate, of which EGP 79.4 billion were corporate loans and EGP 22.2 billion were individual loans.

Customer deposits reached EGP 169 billion during the first nine months of 2025, a 32% increase from EGP 128 billion as of December 2024. Of this amount, EGP 100.5 billion is corporate deposits, and EGP 68.9 billion is individual deposits.

Amr El Shafei, CEO and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Egypt, commented: “Emirates NBD Egypt continues to solidify its position among the leading financial institutions in the Egyptian market through its ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience and further develop our digital services, reinforcing our customers’ trust and confidence in the banking sector.”