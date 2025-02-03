Abu Dhabi: Emirates Driving Company logged net profits after tax worth AED 282.36 million in 2024, up 6% from AED 267.14 million in 2023.

Revenues increased by 44% to AED 512.92 million last year from AED 355.64 million in the January-December 2023 period, according to the consolidated financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.26 as of 31 December 2024, higher by 4% year-on-year (YoY) than AED 0.25.

In line with its strategic growth initiatives, Emirates Driving completed the acquisition of a 51% equity interest in Excellence Premier Investment LLC to diversify its business portfolio, expand service offerings, and strengthen its market position.

Since the acquisition, Excellence Premier Investment has contributed AED 114 million in the group's revenue and AED 12 million in profit.

