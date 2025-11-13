Egypt - Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG), Egypt’s largest listed real estate developer, on Wednesday reported a 70% jump in its nine-month consolidated net profit after tax, driven by record real estate sales and strong growth in its hotel and recurring income activities.

The company’s consolidated net profit after tax rose to approximately EGP 12.63bn in the first nine months of 2025, up from EGP 7.41bn in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

Total revenues climbed 37% to around EGP 38.3bn.

TMG achieved sales of EGP 323.8bn in the nine-month period, which it described as “outstanding performance” despite not launching any new projects in the current year. The company’s existing projects continued to see high demand, largely due to the “unprecedented success” of its Southmed project on the North Coast.

In May 2025, the group launched the second phase of SouthMed, which generated sales and reservations of about EGP 120bn during the first nine months of the year. This brought the project’s total cumulative sales to over EGP 397 bn since its launch.

The group’s hotel sector also performed strongly, recording operating revenues of EGP 9.87bn, a 27% increase from the same period last year. Recurring income and service activities generated revenues of EGP 6.9bn, a growth of 68%.

TMG’s backlog of actual but undelivered sales increased to EGP 443bn, a 55% rise from the previous year. The company attributed this to the significant increase in sales achieved in recent years and noted that the backlog is supported by high-quality customers, reflecting real end-user demand.

The company’s independent net profit, excluding the results of its subsidiaries, was EGP 342m, a 5% increase from the same period last year.

