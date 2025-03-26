Arab Finance: Juhayna Food Industries (JUFO) posted a 167.79% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during 2024, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 26th.

The company’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest increased to EGP 2.735 billion in 12 months to December 31st from EGP 1.020 billion a year earlier.

Net sales surged to EGP 24.302 billion in January-December from EGP 15.536 billion in 2023.

Furthermore, Juhayna reported a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 21.527 million from January to the end of December, compared to a net loss of EGP 4.096 million in the same period in 2023

Founded in 1983, Juhayna is an Egypt-based company specializing in producing, processing, and packaging dairy, juice, and cooking products.

