Arab Finance: Gadwa for Industrial Development’s consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company increased by 44.437% to EGP 1.444 billion in 2024 from EGP 1 billion in 2023, the financial results showed.

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 1.09 last year from EGP 0.95 in 2023, while the operating revenues hiked to EGP 19.054 billion from EGP 12.246 billion.

As for the standalone business, net profits after tax amounted to EGP 1.056 billion at the end of December 2024, an annual rise from EGP 819.563 million.

Non-consolidated revenues jumped to EGP 1.102 billion in 2024 from EGP 821.165 million in 2023, whereas the EPS climbed to EGP 0.90 from EGP 0.78.

Established in 2021, Gadwa is a Cairo-based company that operates within investments in the industrial sector.

