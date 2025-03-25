Arab Finance: Cairo Housing and Development Company (ELKA) has widened its consolidated profits attributable to the parent company by 537.74% year on year (YoY) in 2024, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 24th.

The company’s consolidated profits increased to EGP 1.176 billion last year from EGP 184.445 million in 2023.

Consolidated operating revenue climbed to EGP 461.583 million in the January-December period of 2024 from EGP 359.213 million a year earlier.

Moreover, the company reported a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 1.027 billion in 2024, up from EGP 30.371 million in 2023.

Cairo Housing is an Egypt-based firm engaged in real estate and housing development operations.

The listed company’s main activities include acquiring, selling, and leasing lands and buildings as well as city planning and infrastructure construction activities.

