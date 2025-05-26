Arab Finance: Arab Drug Company’s (ADCI) net profits after tax jumped 99.59% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the company’s financial statement.

Net profits after tax recorded EGP 164.674 million from July to March of the current FY, up from EGP 82.504 million in the same period of the previous FY.

Meanwhile, total operating revenues grew to EGP 819.145 million from EGP 581.211 million.

Arab Drug is an Egypt-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical sector. The company focuses on the manufacture, packaging, and distribution of pharmaceutical products as well as chemical solutions for human and veterinary use.