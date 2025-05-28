Cairo – Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts posted higher consolidated net profit after tax at EGP 170.54 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to EGP 31.47 million in Q1-24.

The company generated revenues valued at EGP 602.08 million in Q1-25, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 266.37 million, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) hiked to EGP 6.73 at the end of March 2025 from EGP 1.61 a year earlier.

Standalone Financials

The EGX-listed firm logged standalone net profits after tax amounting to EGP 91.81 million in the first three months (3M) of 2025, an annual hike from EGP 4.89 million.

Non-consolidated EPS jumped to EGP 3.62 in Q1-25 from EGP 0.25 in Q1-24, while the revenues climbed to EGP 323.43 million from EGP 143.34 million.

