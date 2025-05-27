Cairo – Cleopatra Hospitals Group generated EGP 232.28 million in consolidated net profit after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual hike from EGP 204.62 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) went up to EGP 0.14 in Q1-25 from EGP 0.13 in Q1-24, while the revenues hiked to EGP 1.61 billion from EGP 1.18 billion, the financial results showed.

As for the standalone business, the non-consolidated net profits jumped to EGP 111.92 million as of 31 March 2025 from EGP 100.90 million a year earlier.

Revenues increased to EGP 600 million in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from EGP 463.66 million in Q1-24, while the basic and diluted EPS climbed to EGP 0.08 from EGP 0.07.

