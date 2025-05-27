Cairo – Industrial Engineering Company for Construction and Development (ICON) recorded an annual drop in consolidated net profit after tax to EGP 224.42 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, versus EGP 449.08 million.

The company’s revenues hit EGP 1.62 billion in Q1-25, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.27 billion, according to the income statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 1.16 at the end of March 2025 from EGP 2.48 a year earlier.

Standalone Financials

ICON turned into standalone net profits after tax amounting to EGP 58.79 million in the first three months (3M) of 2025, compared to net losses of EGP 14.31 million in Q1-24.

Non-consolidated basic and diluted EPS reached EGP 2.40 in Q1-25, against a loss per share of EGP 0.09 in Q1-24. Revenues climbed to EGP 66.09 million from EGP 52.19 million.

