Arab Finance: Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) posted a 56% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax during the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to a financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 16th.

The company’s net profits after tax surged to EGP 3.420 billion in the July-December period of last year from EGP 2.194 billion over the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, sales jumped 55% YoY to EGP 3.931 billion from EGP 2.531 billion.

Alexandria Container is an Egypt-based company that specializes in containers and cargo handling in Egyptian ports.

