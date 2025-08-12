Dubai: Dubai Residential REIT has delivered AED 622 million worth of net profit in the first half (H1) of 2025, marking a 10% year-on-year (YoY) growth that was driven by strong occupancy and operating performance, according to a press release.

The revenue also increased by 10% to AED 958 million compared with H1-24, driven by sustained leasing momentum and rental rate increases across the residential portfolio.

Meanwhile, the adjusted EBITDA rose by 11% to AED 718 million which resulted in a stable margin of 75%.

Portfolio occupancy reached 98%, whereas the gross asset value (GAV) stood at AED 23 billion, reflecting a 7% increase since December 2024.

Dubai Residential REIT is a Sharia-compliant income-generating real estate investment trust, managed by DHAM REIT Management. The H1-25 results marked Dubai Residential REIT’s inaugural reporting period since listing on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Chairman of Dubai Residential REIT, Nabil Mohammad Ramadhan, said: “Dubai Residential REIT’s strong first-half results mark a key milestone in our journey as a newly listed entity and reaffirm the strength of our long-term strategic vision, institutional governance, and value-driven approach.”

Ramadhan added: “As one of Dubai’s largest residential landlords, the REIT provides unitholders with access to a resilient, professionally managed platform that reflects the city’s ongoing transformation and global appeal.”

The Chairman concluded: “Backed by a robust financial foundation and supportive macroeconomic fundamentals, the board remains focused on ensuring disciplined stewardship, delivering stable income, and driving sustained long-term value for our unitholders - while contributing to Dubai’s broader urban and economic development agenda.”

Dividend Policy

The board Dubai Residential REIT approved an interim cash dividend of AED 550 million for H1-25 to be distributed in September 2025.

Dubai Residential REIT previously announced that the sum of the first two dividend payments in respect of the financial results for the year ending 31 December 2025 will be the higher of AED 1.10 billion, or 80% of profit before changes in the fair value of investment property for 2025.

In regards to the financial results for the year ending 31 December 2026 and thereafter, Dubai Residential intends to distribute at least 80% of profit for the period before changes in fair value of investment property for each accounting period. All dividend distributions remain subject to the approval of Dubai Residential REIT’s board of directors

Therefore, Dubai Residential REIT will follow a semi-annual dividend distribution policy, with payments scheduled for April and September of each year, in line with the guidance provided at the time of the Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Meanwhile, Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of DHAM REIT Management, said: “Dubai Residential REIT’s strong first-half performance reflects disciplined execution across every aspect of our operations - from asset management and leasing to tenant retention and service delivery. Achieving 98% portfolio occupancy and a 75% adjusted EBITDA margin demonstrates our commitment to operational excellence and prudent cost control.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

