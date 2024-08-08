The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) in Dubai has announced that it had achieved total revenues of AED1.075 billion ($293 million) for 2023, while its net profit soared to AED654 million ($178 million), registering a 33.4% growth over previous year's profit of AED490 million ($133 million).

The figures were revealed in the corporation’s newly released Annual Report, which highlights PCFC’s outstanding progress and continuous development by showcasing key results and achievements across various business units.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, PCFC Chairman, said that 2023 has been marked by significant successes and notable achievements across all areas of PCFC’s expertise. He attributed this progress to the launch and implementation of proactive and innovative plans, projects, and initiatives.

These efforts, he noted, underscore the Corporation's dedication to aligning with the leadership's vision and the government’s goals by leveraging smart technologies and developing sustainable solutions that enhance operational efficiency and elevate the quality of services for clients and partners.

According to the Report, PCFC offers more than 300 services through its various business units, which include the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, Dubai Maritime Authority, Dubai Ports Authority, the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, and the Security and Investment Departments.

CEO Nasser Al Neyadi pointed out that the PCFC was committed to driving innovation and boosting productivity as part of its future strategy.

He highlighted the focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to ensure excellence at every stage and to achieve even greater success.

“We are actively collaborating with all relevant teams to provide additional value to different community segments, while upholding global quality standards and adhering to our social and environmental responsibilities,” Al Neyadi said.

Al Neyadi explained that PCFC harnesses all its resources to support economic goals and initiatives, particularly the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which focuses on launching innovative projects to drive sustainable economic growth in the emirate.

He also highlighted the Corporation’s exceptional performance in various projects, which has led to prestigious accolades, including the ‘Innovation in the Maritime Industry Award’, the ‘Most Inspiring Security Solutions Award’, and the ‘Great Place to Work’ certificate.

By the end of 2023, PCFC employed approximately 600 individuals, served over 96,000 clients, engaged with 400 suppliers, and partnered with 26 strategic organisations, he added.

