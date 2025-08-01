ABU DHABI: Commercial Bank International (CBI) today announced its financial results for the first half of 2025. Pre-tax net profit increased by 4% YoY from AED90 million in H1-24 to AED93 million in H1-25. The Bank reported pre-tax net profit of AED48 million for Q2-25

The operating profit increased by 134% YoY from AED68 million in H1-24 to AED158 million in H1-25 aided by gains on non-core asset disposals and by 34% in Q2-25 YoY from AED33 million to AED45 million

Bank's net loans and advances grew by 3% from AED12.5 billion as at Jun’24 to AED12.9 billion as at Jun’25. Customer deposits grew by 7% from AED14.2 billion as at Jun’24 to AED15.2 billion as at Jun’25.

The deposits mix improved favourably during H1’25 with the CASA ratio improving 6% YoY enabling CBI to maintain an optimal funding structure.

The capital adequacy ratio improved from 15.3% as at Jun’24 to 17.6% as at Jun’25, driven by an improvement in the equity position

Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, CEO of Commercial Bank International, commented, “Our H1 2025 results, underpinned by steady performance and profitability, demonstrate clear progress in our ongoing strategic transformation and strong momentum across our core business areas.”

He added, “The numbers also reflect the strength of the customer relationships we are building across the UAE. At CBI, we remain relationship-driven, committed to building lasting customer relationships and delivering a banking experience that is tailored, relevant and responsive. We will carry on actively enhancing our service offerings, providing refined solutions that align with the needs of individuals and businesses across the UAE. As we look to the future, we will continue to build with agility, innovation and value-led partnerships.”

Amid global market changes and regional shifts, CBI’s performance is indicative of a disciplined approach to growth, measured, sustainable and grounded in deep market understanding and customer insight. With a stable foundation and sharp strategic direction, CBI is well positioned to support long-term growth, delivering value to both its customers and stakeholders.