French IT consulting firm Capgemini tightened its guidance for the current financial year on Wednesday, citing caution amid slowing demand in the second quarter and an uncertain economic context.

Capgemini, whose services range from cloud and AI to enterprise management across a wide array of industries, now estimates a full-year revenue growth at constant currency in a range of -1% and +1%, compared to the previous estimate between -2% and 2%.

"Going into Q3, we see some stability in the environment, while we retain our cautious stance to account for the uncertainty created by geopolitical tensions and a slow economy," said CEO Aiman Ezzat in a statement.

The firm's operating profit for the first half of the year stood at 976 million euros ($1.13 billion), down 15% year-on-year.

Revenues fell 0.3% to 11.11 billion euros, as demand remained soft and clients focused on cutting non-essential spending.

The group confirmed its remaining full-year estimate for an operating margin in the range of 13.3% and 13.5%, adding that the targets do not include the impact of the proposed acquisition of technology outsourcing firm WNS.

In July, Capgemini agreed to buy U.S.-listed WNS for $3.3 billion in cash to expand the range of AI tools it offers for companies.

($1 = 0.8659 euros) (Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)