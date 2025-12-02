Arab Finance: First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) reported an 8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after neutralizing the FX impact, reaching EGP 13.2 billion for the first nine months of 2025, according to an emailed press release.

This growth reflects high operational efficiency and the successful execution of its strategy to drive sustainable value from core operations.

The bank’s total assets increased by 14% to reach EGP 472.4 billion, while net loans and advances grew by 24% to EGP 176.5 billion.

Customer confidence also remained strong, with customer deposits surging 20% to EGP 310.8 billion.

FABMISR also generated EGP 2.4 billion in net fee and commission income, a 25% YoY increase.