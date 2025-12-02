Arab Finance: Egypt Duty Free Shops posted an 18.54% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company, recording EGP 87.353 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the financial results.

In Q1 FY 2024/2025, the company's net profits were EGP 107.242 million.

Total revenues fell to EGP 344.017 million in Q1 FY 2025/2026 from EGP 365.602 million a year earlier.

Standalone net profits declined to EGP 86.867 million from EGP 106.483 million, while earnings per share (EPS) shrank to EGP 0.794 from EGP 0.973.

In FY 2024/2025, the company’s net profits increased by 14.57% to EGP 400.379 million from EGP 349.462 million in the previous FY.