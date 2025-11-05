Riyadh: Bawan Company delivered 83.85% higher net profits at SAR 139.21 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to SAR 75.71 million in 9M-24.

Revenues amounted to SAR 2.96 billion in 9M-25, reflecting an annual surge of 34.84% from SAR 2.19 billion, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 2.32 in the January-September 2025 period from SAR 1.26 in 9M-24.

Quarterly Results

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Bawan posted an annual hike of 123.20% in net profits to SAR 52.33 million, compared with SAR 23.44 million.

In the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, the revenues jumped by 59.53% to SAR 1.08 billion from SAR 682.59 million.

Quarter-on-quarter, the Q3-25 net profits grew by 3.89% from SAR 50.37 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues rose by 12.71% from SAR 966.14 million.

