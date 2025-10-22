Riyadh: The net profits of Bank Aljazira hiked by 20.24% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.14 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025 from SAR 950.70 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 0.79 in 9M-25 from SAR 0.66 in 9M-24, according to the interim financial results.

Bank Aljazira reported clients' deposits totaling SAR 115.28 billion in the January-September 2025 period, an annual increase of 11.54% from SAR 103.34 billion.

The assets hiked by 12.39% to SAR 163.42 billion as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 145.40 billion a year earlier. The investments grew by 5.15% to SAR 38.14 billion from SAR 36.27 billion.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the bank witnessed 20.25% YoY higher net profits at SAR 400.10 million, compared to SAR 332.70 million.

The registered quarterly profits surged by 4.71% from SAR 382.10 million in April-June 2025.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

