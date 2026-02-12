Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex announced at a meeting of its board of directors yesterday, the financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Abdulla Buhindi, chairman of the board, said that the company had achieved a net profit of BD932,829 during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to BD344,327 for the same quarter of the previous year representing an increase of 170.9 per cent.

Earnings per share during the quarter were 6.55 fils compared to 2.42 fils in the same quarter as last year.

Total comprehensive income for the quarter was BD3,251,153 due to prevailing market conditions and comparing to a loss of BD226,327 in the same quarter of last year.

For the full year ended December 31, 2025, the company achieved a net profit of BD5,630,294 compared to BD5,015,428 in the previous year representing an increase of 12.3pc.

Earnings per share as of December 31, 2025, were 39.57 fils compared to 35.25 fils last year.

Total comprehensive income increased to BD8,375,434 compared to BD3,447,428 in the previous year representing an increase of 142.9pc.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, shareholders equity was BD46,821,275 compared to BD43,490,786 as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 7.7pc, while total assets stood at BD47,031,584 compared to BD43,870,257, up by 7.2pc.

Based on the financial results, the board of directors have recommended for the approval of shareholders at record date, the day on which all shareholders whose names are on the share register will be entitled to dividends.

A full year cash dividend of 39pc for share nominal value equivalent to 39 fils per share amounting total of BD5,548,606.

In light of the outstanding financial results achieved by Bahrain Duty Free Complex Company for 2025, Mr Buhindi expressed his pride in the company’s performance.

He said that the significant increase in net profit reflects the strength of the strategic plans and the effectiveness of the operational plans adopted by management, in addition to the efforts of the team.

Mr Buhindi also affirmed that the substantial business growth supports the company’s market position and reinforces the confidence of investors and shareholders in its continued growth and success.

He explained that these positive results motivate the board of directors to continue developing the business while ensuring attractive returns for shareholders, thus promising the achievement of future goals.