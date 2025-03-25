Shareholders of BMMI have approved the distribution of dividends (excluding treasury shares) of 35 per cent of the nominal value of the share, which is equivalent to 35 fils per share, amounting to a total of BD4,982,626 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The announcement follows the annual and extraordinary general assembly meetings held yesterday at the Downtown Rotana, with BMMI’s board of directors, senior management, shareholders, members of the business community and local media in attendance.

During the annual general meeting (AGM), the minutes of the previous AGM held on March 28, 2024 were approved, and the Board of Directors Report and External Auditors Report for the year ended December 31, 2024 were reviewed.

The Board of Directors’ Corporate Governance Report was approved, and the Related Parties Transactions were disclosed and approved.

The Consolidated Financial Statements for 2024 were also approved.

Additionally, the transfer of BD1,491,060 to the retained earnings was approved.

During the extraordinary general meeting, the minutes of the previous meeting held on March 30, 2023 were approved.

Furthermore, an amendment to Article 5 – Objects of the company in the company’s Articles of Association and Memorandum of Association to include ‘Sale/Trade of Food and Beverages – Health Food, warehousing and storage and being an authorised distributor, was approved subject to regulatory approvals.