ABU DHABI: Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (Alpha Dhabi or the Group) has delivered an excellent set of financial results for the nine-month period ending 30 September 2025, with Group revenue rising to AED 54.9 billion. This result was bolstered by adjusted EBITDA surging to AED 12.8 bn with an increase of 25% year on year, respectively.

The stellar Q3 2025 financial performance reflects the holding company’s strategic implementation across key verticals as well as its commitment to generating enhanced shareholder value. As part of its agenda, Alpha Dhabi Holding has been focused on exploring value-accretive investments as well as maximising potential from its diverse portfolio.

The Group posted net profit of AED 10.4 bn, with key contributions coming from various business divisions. Revenue comprised AED 20.5 bn from Industrial, AED 19.3 bn from real estate, AED 8.7 bn from construction, AED 6.3 bn from services & others.

Alpha Dhabi has also bolstered its balance sheet with total assets at AED 205.6 bn, a 16% increase yoy, while the company’s cash balance was at AED 31.7 bn. Total equity was at AED 100.8 bn underpinned by the strength and agility of its financial position.

Alpha Dhabi’s outstanding results underscore the Group’s unwavering commitment to long-term value creation and dynamic business expansion. By strategically investing in future-focused industries, Alpha Dhabi continues to set itself apart, reinforcing its stature as a premier global investment holding company headquartered in Abu Dhabi. This forward-thinking approach not only accelerates growth but also ensures enduring value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “Alpha Dhabi’s excellent financial performance is an outcome of having a diligent approach to capturing value-add opportunities as well as being persistent in our growth strategy across our key verticals. Our Group revenue rising to AED 54.9 bn, speaks to the remarkable scale and depth of our diversified businesses, with our verticals sitting at the very forefront of the biggest megatrends shaping Abu Dhabi’s future-ready economy. The financial results this year-to-date represent a solid foundation that we intend to keep building upon for the remainder of 2025 and into 2026.”

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, said: “In 2025, Alpha Dhabi has been hyper-focused on unleashing the power of innovation, collaboration, and scale, all at a rapid pace of growth. Our Group revenue increase to AED 54.9 bn and our adjusted EBITDA rise to 12.8 Bn, send a very strong signal about where we are now and where we’re headed.

Alpha Dhabi’s increasingly diversified portfolio, spanning multiple geographies and forward-looking sectors, continues to serve as a foundation for sustained growth.