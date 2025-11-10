Riyadh: Al Jouf Cement Company suffered net losses of SAR 63.73 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, signaling a 129.87% increase from SAR 27.72 million in 9M-24.

Meanwhile, the revenues rose by 6.02% to SAR 192.26 million in 9M-25 from SAR 181.33 million in the same period of 2024, according to the financial statements.

The loss per share reached SAR 0.59 at the end of September 2025 when compared with SAR 0.26 in 9M-24.

Results for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Al Jouf Cement incurred 111.68% higher net losses at SAR 25.10 million, compared to SAR 11.86 million in Q3-24.

Revenues shrank by 5.59% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 54.54 million in the July-September 2025 period from SAR 57.77 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-25 net losses deepened by 7.33% compared to SAR 23.39 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues dropped by 21.21% from SAR 69.22 million.

