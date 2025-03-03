Riyadh – Al Hammadi Holding recorded 11.69% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profit at SAR 338.80 million in 2024, compared with SAR 303.33 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, the revenues declined by 1.94% YoY to SAR 1.15 billion as of 31 December 2024 from SAR 1.17 billion, according to the company's financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) decreased to SAR 2.12 in 2024, compared to SAR 1.90 in 2023.

Cash Dividends for Q4

During their 27 February 2025 meeting, the board members of Al Hammadi Holding decided to disburse cash dividends valued at SAR 56 million for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

The company will pay out SAR 0.35 per share, equivalent to 3.50% of the share’s par value, for 160 million eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates for the Q4-24 dividends are 2 and 16 March 2025, respectively.

It is worth noting that in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Al Hammadi Holding recorded a net profit of SAR 261.04 million, which reflected a 9.61% YoY increase from SAR 238.14 million.

