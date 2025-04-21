Dubai: Ajman Bank logged higher net profits at AED 134.67 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to AED 107.42 million in Q1-24.

The lender generated net operating income valued at AED 198.91 million as of 31 March 2025, an annual growth of 2% from AED 194.83 million, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to AED 0.05 in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from AED 0.03 a year earlier.

Total assets jumped to AED 24.49 billion in Q1-25 from AED 22.85 billion at the end of December 2024.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, stated: “Ajman Bank’s Q1-25 results reflect the strength of our ongoing transformation and our ability to deliver consistent, value-driven performance. We remain focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders while continuing to invest in innovation, human capital, and customer-centric solutions.”

The DFM-listed bank turned profitable at AED 439.77 million in 2024, against net losses valued at AED 390.35 million in 2023.

