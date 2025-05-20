Arab Finance: Egypt Gas logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 196.368 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual leap of 41.30% from EGP 138.965 million, the financial indicators showed.

Earnings per share (EPS) after tax and before dividends climbed to EGP 1.36 in Q1 2025 from EGP 0.96 in Q1 2024.

Meanwhile, operating revenues hiked to EGP 1.688 billion from EGP 1.318 billion.

In 2024, the EGX-listed company posted 70.55% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 290.960 million, compared to EGP 170.597 million.

