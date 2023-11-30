The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which began today, provides a platform for national universities to showcase their efforts to promote sustainability concepts and announce their quality initiatives to be launched in the Green Zone at Expo City Dubai, under the framework of the prominent international event.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said the UAE's hosting of COP28 is due to its belief in the necessity of collective action and concerted efforts to address the fallout of climate change.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Aouad stressed that the UAE is an international hub for technology and innovation, and its hosting of COP28 reinforces its role in helping develop innovative solutions to create a more sustainable future.

“The UAE has been keen for decades to implement many measures within the climate change agenda, especially since it was among the first signatories in the region to the Paris Agreement in 2015. It has made significant investments in renewable energy projects in many countries, enhancing its role as a host country for the 28th edition of this prominent international conference,” he said.

The UAE is among the strongest champions of climate-related initiatives that support the economy of the future, and various entities are set to announce significant sustainable projects during the conference, he added.

He then explained that ADU, in line with its sustainability strategy and in conjunction with the Year of Sustainability and the country's hosting of COP28, has intensified its efforts in driving sustainability and tackling climate change, as well as its collaborations with local and international partners to raise awareness of environmental issues, preserve natural resources and promote sustainability and wildlife conservation among all segments of society.

“ADU has launched a series of initiatives in collaboration with several strategic partners in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and around the country. This includes hosting the International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Futures (ICASF 2023) under the theme, ‘Sustainable Futures and Technologies,’ with the attendance and under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of ADU, over two days on 5th and 6th December, 2023, with the presence of a select group of academics and global experts from more than 70 countries, encompassing six axes consisting of some 40 sessions to review 210 research papers,” Aouad said.

The conference will address the four pillars of sustainability in line with the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he said, adding that the “winners of the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings for 2023, a ranking for sustainable development and commitment to clean environmental standards, will be announced during the conference.”

He noted that the conference will witness ADU’s announcement of the launch of its Research Institute for Sustainable Future. The university would host seven panel discussions at COP28 from 1st to 11th December, 2023, in the Green Zone at Expo City Dubai, focusing on active student participation in climate change, renewable energy, clean water, and other issues.

The Ministry of Education launched the Greening Education Hub, titled “Legacy from the Land of Zayed,” to highlight the importance of education in addressing climate issues and the necessity of including education on the official agenda discussions hosted by COP28.

The hub, hosted by the ministry in the educational pavilion at COP28 for 13 days, features a comprehensive agenda of insights and analyses and will hold more than 250 workshops, 127 global dialogue sessions, and 151 national-level discussion sessions. The hub will also host representatives from 38 countries, providing a global platform for gathering leaders, experts, and specialists and receiving support from 99 non-governmental organisations and 36 local entities.